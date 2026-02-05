TMC Slams Modi Over Voter Roll Harassment Allegations

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of branding over one crore residents of West Bengal as 'infiltrators' during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. This accusation arose during Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha, where he alleged that the TMC was defending such individuals.

The controversy follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's historic appearance in the Supreme Court to contest the revision, claiming the state is unfairly targeted. The TMC shared on social media that citizens should remember the Prime Minister's comments during the upcoming elections, alleging systemic harassment of voters.

TMC's deputy leader, Sagarika Ghose, criticized Modi for his infrequent parliamentary presence and choice of words. Ghose contended that border security is a central government responsibility, challenging Modi to be more in touch with the electorate's realities rather than focusing on superficial displays of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)