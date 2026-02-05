Electoral Roll Turmoil: West Bengal's Chaotic Enumeration

In a dramatic turn of events, the Election Commission has informed the Supreme Court about a series of violent disruptions during the enumeration phase of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The Commission's affidavit revealed that, unlike in other states where the process went smoothly, West Bengal faced severe challenges, including obstruction and intimidation of election officials. Identifying over 58 lakh absent, dead, and shifted voters, the Commission insisted that the 2025 rolls should not be used for the upcoming elections.

Adding to the chaos, local police demonstrated a 'pervasive reluctance' in registering cases, with some only acted upon following district election officers' interventions. Despite these hurdles, more than 7.08 crore enumeration forms were collected, accounting for an impressive 92.40 percent completion rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)