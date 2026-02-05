Electoral Roll Turmoil: West Bengal's Chaotic Enumeration
The Election Commission's report to the Supreme Court details violent disruptions during the electoral roll revision in West Bengal. With 58 lakh discrepancies found and reluctance from local police to register complaints, the process highlighted significant challenges. Despite this, most forms were collected, emphasizing the need for security and transparent procedures.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Election Commission has informed the Supreme Court about a series of violent disruptions during the enumeration phase of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
The Commission's affidavit revealed that, unlike in other states where the process went smoothly, West Bengal faced severe challenges, including obstruction and intimidation of election officials. Identifying over 58 lakh absent, dead, and shifted voters, the Commission insisted that the 2025 rolls should not be used for the upcoming elections.
Adding to the chaos, local police demonstrated a 'pervasive reluctance' in registering cases, with some only acted upon following district election officers' interventions. Despite these hurdles, more than 7.08 crore enumeration forms were collected, accounting for an impressive 92.40 percent completion rate.
