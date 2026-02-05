Tragic Altercation Leads to Teen's Death in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area as a 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed during an altercation with a group of teenagers, the Delhi Police reported on Thursday. The altercation erupted near a graveyard on February 3 during Shab-e-Barat prayers.

According to the victim's father, his son, identified as a native of Myanmar, was targeted with derogatory remarks like "refugee" before being attacked. This led to a violent scuffle that left the minor fatally injured and in need of immediate medical attention at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.

In response to the incident, authorities have arrested four teenagers in connection with the event. Initially, a case of attempted murder was registered, but this was later escalated to charges of murder following the boy's death. The accused are local residents identified as Aman, Ehsaan, Aqib, and Faraz, all ranging in age from 18 to 19.

