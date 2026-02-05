Modi's Scathing Critique: Nehru-Gandhi Legacy Under Fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a pointed critique against the Nehru-Gandhi family on Thursday, accusing them of perceiving India's populace as mere "problems" and lambasting their approach to governance.

During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Modi intriguingly alleged that the Gandhi family's "ancestral profession" was one of appropriation, specifically accusing them of "stealing" Mahatma Gandhi's surname. He highlighted past inefficiencies, such as the Planning Commission's resistance to provide essential resources, which he attributed to the Congress party's "jeep" and "mule" culture.

Touting his administration's reforms, Modi pointed to robust financial health in the banking sector, emphasizing decreased NPAs and record profits, while deriding past phone banking practices. He further distinguished his remote-controlled governance by the Indian populace, unlike the previous Congress administration, which he alleged was manipulated by a select few.

(With inputs from agencies.)