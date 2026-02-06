Trump Seeks Diplomatic Breakthrough in U.S.-Iran Talks
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that President Donald Trump is focusing on U.S.-Iran talks in Oman. The aim is to explore the potential for a deal amidst increased U.S. military presence in the region. Leavitt emphasized that President Trump has various options beyond diplomacy.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt briefed reporters on Thursday, revealing President Donald Trump's intent to focus on U.S.-Iran discussions in Oman.
The talks are slated for Friday, with the goal of determining whether a diplomatic agreement with Iran is feasible, given the current U.S. military buildup in the area.
While negotiations are underway, Leavitt highlighted that President Trump retains numerous alternatives, aside from diplomatic efforts, leveraging his role as the commander-in-chief of the world's most formidable military force.
