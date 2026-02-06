A New Chapter in Nuclear Diplomacy: Trump's Call for a Revamped Pact

As the US-Russia nuclear pact reaches its expiration on Thursday, President Donald Trump is urging for the negotiation of a stronger agreement. Instead of extending the current New START treaty, he is advocating for the creation of a new and improved pact.

Trump criticized the existing treaty as being poorly negotiated and not adequately adhered to. He emphasized the importance of a modernized treaty that could endure well into the future, essential for maintaining global nuclear stability and reducing atomic arsenals.

Importantly, Trump has expressed the desire to involve China in potential new negotiations, thus broadening the scope for global nuclear regulation. This move marks a significant shift in the diplomatic strategy surrounding nuclear arms control.