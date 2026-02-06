High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. Engage in Crucial Nuclear Talks

In a pivotal diplomatic move, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has embarked on a journey to Muscat, the capital of Oman, for vital nuclear discussions with the United States. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry on Thursday.

The Iranian delegation enters the talks with a firm resolve, aiming to reach a fair and mutually acceptable resolution on the contentious nuclear issue. The discussions could be crucial in shaping the diplomatic relationship between the two nations and influencing regional stability.

As tensions simmer, all eyes are on Muscat for the outcome of these high-stakes negotiations, which hold significant implications for international diplomacy and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)