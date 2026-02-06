Fuel Diplomacy: Mexico's Strategic Move to Aid Cuba Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Mexican officials are deliberating on how to dispatch fuel to Cuba to address essential needs like electricity and transportation, while avoiding U.S. tariffs, as per four informed sources.

Reportedly, high-level discussions between Mexican and U.S. officials are ongoing to understand President Trump's tariff threats and explore feasible solutions for delivering the necessary fuel. The Mexican government has yet to confirm any resolution.

Cuba, heavily reliant on fuel imports, has been struggling with power outages following U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan tankers. Mexico, Cuba's main supplier, faces pressure from Washington, which has threatened tariffs citing Cuba as a national security concern. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is committed to aiding Cuba, hoping to dispatch humanitarian supplies soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)