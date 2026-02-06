Left Menu

Takaichi's Coalition Set for Big Win Amidst Market Jitters

Japan’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, is on the brink of securing a substantial victory for her coalition in an upcoming election. Her promise to suspend the sales tax on food has unsettled markets, while her popularity among younger voters signals a shift in Japan's political landscape.

Japan stands at a pivotal political juncture as the nation's first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, appears poised for a significant win in the upcoming national election. Recent polls indicate that her coalition might secure a commanding majority, allowing unparalleled legislative control and potentially affecting international relations, particularly with China.

Market instability looms large as Takaichi's commitment to suspend the 8% sales tax on food raises economic concerns. Investors are apprehensive about covering the resultant revenue deficit, estimated at 5 trillion yen, emphasizing the urgent need for clarity on how the government plans to mitigate fiscal uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Takaichi has garnered substantial support from younger demographics, contrasting with the traditional base of her Liberal Democratic Party. Her nationalism and social media influence have heightened her appeal among disaffected youth, setting the stage for a transformative moment in the nation's political and economic narrative.

