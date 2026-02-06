Punjab AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara

Lucky Oberoi, a prominent leader of the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town on Friday by unidentified attackers, police reported.

The incident reportedly occurred in the morning as Oberoi arrived in his car, at which point the assailants, riding a two-wheeler, opened fire.

Oberoi was immediately transported to a local hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, according to ACP Jalandhar, Parminder Singh. Authorities are diligently investigating the case and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

