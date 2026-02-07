Outcry Over India-US Trade Deal: Politicians Slam 'Compromise on Country's Dignity'

Samajwadi Party National Secretary and MP Rajeev Rai strongly criticized the central government on Saturday for the recently announced India-US trade framework. Labeling it a 'compromise on the country's dignity,' Rai suggested that the deal could spell devastation for Indian farmers.

In his comments shared on X, Rai condemned the agreement, arguing that it overly favors US interests. He highlighted that while India will reduce tariffs on a vast array of US agricultural and industrial products, the US will maintain significant tariffs on Indian goods.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale also voiced opposition, calling the trade framework 'disastrous.' Gokhale pointed out that India's commitment to raised import levels could lead to soaring trade deficits. He further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the deal benefits the US disproportionately and undermines India's economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)