Outcry Over India-US Trade Deal: Politicians Slam 'Compromise on Country's Dignity'

Indian political figures, including Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai and TMC's Saket Gokhale, have criticized the new India-US trade framework, calling it detrimental to national dignity and damaging to farmers. The agreement mandates India to significantly boost imports from the US, raising trade deficit concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:30 IST
SP MP Rajeev Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party National Secretary and MP Rajeev Rai strongly criticized the central government on Saturday for the recently announced India-US trade framework. Labeling it a 'compromise on the country's dignity,' Rai suggested that the deal could spell devastation for Indian farmers.

In his comments shared on X, Rai condemned the agreement, arguing that it overly favors US interests. He highlighted that while India will reduce tariffs on a vast array of US agricultural and industrial products, the US will maintain significant tariffs on Indian goods.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale also voiced opposition, calling the trade framework 'disastrous.' Gokhale pointed out that India's commitment to raised import levels could lead to soaring trade deficits. He further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the deal benefits the US disproportionately and undermines India's economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

