BJP's Pledge for Justice: Nitin Nabin's Campaign for Sabarimala
BJP president Nitin Nabin vows to fight for justice in the Sabarimala gold loss issue. He accuses the ruling and opposition fronts of staging a fake conflict, aiming for votes. A Special Investigation Team is probing the gold theft, with 12 arrests made. Nabin highlights BJP's commitment to Kerala's development.
Nitin Nabin, the BJP president, has pledged to seek justice regarding the alleged gold theft from the Sabarimala shrine. He criticized both the ruling and opposition parties for their purportedly insincere opposition, suggesting that their conflict is merely a political spectacle.
Accusations of a 'fake fight' have been levied against the rival UDF and LDF factions, who Nabin claims are enabling the accused in the gold loss scandal to secure bail. As investigations proceed, conducted by a Special Investigation Team under the Kerala High Court's direction, the BJP remains firm on bringing those responsible to justice.
In addition to addressing this critical issue, Nabin's visit to Kerala focuses on mobilizing support for the BJP ahead of the coming Assembly elections. He will kick off the party's campaign in Thrissur, underlining their commitment to the state's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
