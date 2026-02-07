Left Menu

Karnataka Politics: Resolution Sparks Controversy Amid Leadership Rumors

The Karnataka Legislature's resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act has ignited political tensions, with the BJP calling it illegal. Amidst leadership speculation within Congress, Yathindra Siddaramaiah has defended the resolution, asserting it serves Karnataka's interests. Congress members also suggest reverting to ballot papers for upcoming local elections.

The Karnataka Legislature has passed a contentious resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act, drawing immediate backlash from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which deemed the move illegal. This sets the stage for a potential legal confrontation between state and central political powers.

Amid the political turmoil, calls have emerged within the Congress camp for a change in leadership, with several MLAs advocating for D.K. Shivakumar to replace the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah. However, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the son of the current CM, insists that there is no immediate need for a leadership change as decreed by the party high command.

In a move influenced by internal concerns on electoral transparency, Congress leaders in Karnataka have suggested reverting to traditional ballot papers for upcoming local elections instead of electronic voting machines. Yathindra Siddaramaiah emphasized that traditional methods could ensure fairness, echoing practices in other technologically advanced nations that have returned to ballot boxes.

