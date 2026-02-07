Left Menu

Pala's Political Clash: Kappan Gears Up for Re-election Battle

Mani C Kappan, current Pala MLA, announces his candidature for the upcoming Assembly elections. Shifting from Independent to UDF, Kappan prepares his campaign as discussions on seat-sharing continue. With a focus on development, he reflects on past victories and future plans while addressing rivalries with opponents within the constituency.

In a bold move, Pala sitting MLA Mani C Kappan declared his intention to contest the upcoming Assembly elections once again as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate. Having previously run as an Independent, Kappan has shifted allegiance and is wasting no time gearing up his campaign activities.

Kappan is no stranger to political battles, having defeated rival Jose K Mani by a significant margin in the 2021 Assembly elections. As rumors swirl about potential rival candidates, Kappan remains confident in his support base, with plans for campaign activities like wall paintings already in motion across the constituency.

Reflecting on his term, Kappan lamented that his opposition status hindered some development plans but promised that with a UDF victory, Pala would see a resurgence of development efforts. Besides politics, Kappan's diverse interests include sports, film production, and acting, further endearing him to voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

