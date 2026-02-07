Left Menu

Mumbai Mayor Race: BJP and Shiv Sena Unveil Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Ritu Tawade for Mumbai's mayoral election. Shiv Sena has selected Sanjay Ghadi for deputy mayor. BJP leads with 89 seats; Shiv Sena holds 29. In a split deputy mayor term, Shiv Sena aims to promote four corporators. BMC's record budget figures this year.

Mumbai Mayor Race: BJP and Shiv Sena Unveil Candidates
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the nomination of corporator Ritu Tawade for the upcoming mayoral election in Mumbai. Meanwhile, its political ally, Shiv Sena, has named Sanjay Ghadi as the candidate for the deputy mayor's role.

BJP leader Amit Satam declared Tawade's candidacy at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. Similarly, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale proclaimed Ghadi's candidature. Tawade represents Ward 132, and Ghadi, who was elected from Ward 5 during the civic polls on January 15, will serve a 15-month term as the deputy mayor.

In the recent BMC election, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, and Shiv Sena bagged 29. The coalition boasts a strength of 118 corporators, surpassing the majority threshold of 114. The BMC commissioner has been acting as the state government-appointed administrator since March 2022, with the civic body's budget exceeding some smaller states at Rs 74,450 crore for 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

