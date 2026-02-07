Political Drama Unfolds: Pappu Yadav's Surprise Arrest

In a dramatic turn of events, Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also called Pappu Yadav, found himself in judicial custody over an old forgery case. Arrested in Patna, Yadav's detention stems from a legal battle that dates to 1995.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Patna has scheduled a bail hearing for Monday. Until then, Yadav will remain under care at Patna Medical College and Hospital due to health concerns. His lawyer, Shivnandan Bharti, argues that Yadav's detention was executed with political motivations, claiming it's a retaliation for his recent critical comments about Bihar's political landscape.

The controversy ignited when police acted on a warrant issued by the MP/MLA court under Section 467 of the IPC. Yadav disputes the arrest's legitimacy, suggesting he offered himself willingly and implying authorities aimed to silence his dissent.

