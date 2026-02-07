Tarique Rahman Confident of Election Victory Amid Turbulent Political Landscape in Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) candidate for prime minister, recently dismissed a unity government offer from his main rivals ahead of elections. Confident in securing a victory, Rahman emphasized the importance of economic growth and resolving the Rohingya refugee crisis.

The BNP's principal opponent is Jamaat-e-Islami, now reemerging on the political scene. Former allies, they are open to collaborating for a unity government, especially as Bangladesh struggled with economic disruptions in its garment sector last year. Still, Rahman remains focused on his party's sole victory.

Rahman's leadership promises could mean a shift in foreign relations, particularly between India and China, while stressing the need for jobs and development for Bangladesh's citizens. On the Rohingya issue, Rahman insists on safe conditions for refugee repatriation, maintaining an open-door policy until then.

(With inputs from agencies.)