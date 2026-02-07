Left Menu

Iran's Bold Warning: U.S. Bases in Focus Amid Tense Relations

Iran warns of targeting U.S. bases in the Middle East if attacked, clarifying that this is not an attack on host countries. The statement follows positive nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, despite increased tensions due to U.S. demands for halting uranium enrichment.

Iran has issued a stark warning that it will target U.S. bases in the Middle East if attacked by U.S. forces. The country's foreign minister insisted that such actions should not be interpreted as an attack on the countries hosting these bases.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized the country's stance following a wave of U.S. naval buildup in the region and threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. The situation comes amid newly hopeful nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, described by both sides as positive, although no date for future negotiations has been set. Araqchi stated that discussions should remain focused on nuclear issues, rejecting broader talks under threat and pressure.

The backdrop includes a recent U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign against Iranian nuclear facilities and Tehran's subsequent halt of uranium enrichment. Araqchi highlighted Iran's stance on its right to enrich uranium and rejected negotiations on its missile program, citing vulnerability concerns against Israeli aggression.

