Understanding RSS: Beyond Power and Popularity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat states the organization isn't against anyone, emphasizing its focus on supporting positive efforts in India. He recounts the historical context of RSS's inception, the life of its founder, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and clarifies misconceptions about the organization's nature and objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:20 IST
In a noteworthy address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat articulated that the Sangh, often misunderstood, is neither opposed to any group nor driven by the pursuit of power or popularity. He underscored the organization's primary mission, which is to bolster and promote positive developments across India's vast landscape.

Bhagwat took the opportunity to recount the diverse ideological currents from India's freedom movement, highlighting historical figures like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Swami Vivekananda, and others. These leaders, according to him, laid the foundations for societal direction, an endeavor that continues today with the RSS at the helm of orchestrating a supportive environment amid India's challenges.

Clarifying common misconceptions, Bhagwat stressed that the RSS is far from being a paramilitary group, despite its public displays of strength like route marches. He also delved into the formative years of its founder, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, narrating his early struggles, revolutionary connections, and the circumstances leading to his stewardship in the freedom struggle, providing a nuanced view of the Sangh's legacy.

