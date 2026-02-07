Left Menu

Opposition Alleges Voter Fraud, CEO Office Relocation & Beldanga Unrest

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari claims forgery of micro-observer signatures and alleged validation of doubtful voters in West Bengal. He announced the relocation of the CEO's office to the Shipping Corporation of India building. TMC's Jaiprakash Mazumdar refuted these claims, focusing on issues faced by the electorate.

In a bold claim, West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused the administration of forging micro-observer signatures to authorize dubious voters in select polling booths.

Adhikari indicated that the CEO's office is set to move to the Shipping Corporation of India building shortly, while he pointed to recent unrest in Beldanga as indicative of violence rather than political conflict.

Conversely, TMC's Jaiprakash Mazumdar countered these allegations, arguing that Adhikari is sidestepping the electorate's real issues, which include alleged voter deletions and living voters being recorded as deceased.

