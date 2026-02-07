Opposition Alleges Voter Fraud, CEO Office Relocation & Beldanga Unrest

In a bold claim, West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused the administration of forging micro-observer signatures to authorize dubious voters in select polling booths.

Adhikari indicated that the CEO's office is set to move to the Shipping Corporation of India building shortly, while he pointed to recent unrest in Beldanga as indicative of violence rather than political conflict.

Conversely, TMC's Jaiprakash Mazumdar countered these allegations, arguing that Adhikari is sidestepping the electorate's real issues, which include alleged voter deletions and living voters being recorded as deceased.

