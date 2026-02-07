Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Call for Dialogue

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of 'Hindu bhav' and dialogue for unity. He argued that India's partition was due to forgotten Hindu sentiments and highlighted the role of Hindutva in ensuring cultural harmony. Bhagwat advocated for understanding and dialogue to counter misinformation about the RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:04 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a gathering, remarking that India's partition resulted from a forgotten 'Hindu bhav' or sentiment. He stressed the necessity of dialogue to comprehend the RSS's ethos, urging people to look beyond perception and propaganda.

Bhagwat advocated for 'swadeshi', or reliance on indigenous production, while acknowledging the need for global interconnectedness free from tariff-driven dependence. He asserted the compatibility of Hindutva with diverse religious practices, promoting it as a cultural unifier for safety and identity.

Emphasizing unity, Bhagwat dismissed the phrase 'Hindu-Muslim unity' as redundant, underlining inherent national solidarity. He also called for familial dialogue to prevent youth from succumbing to societal pressures, highlighting the significance of self-awareness and cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

