Kerala MP Slams Centre's Inadequate Response to Wayanad Landslides

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has criticized the Union Home Minister for the Centre's insufficient response to the devastating landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad district in July 2024. In a letter to Amit Shah, Kumar accused the government of refusing adequate aid, instead offering only loans amidst a humanitarian crisis.

The landslides in Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and nearby areas claimed over 400 lives, displaced thousands, and caused damage worth hundreds of crores, he said. Despite numerous appeals from Kerala MPs, Kumar alleged that the Centre's lack of sensitivity to the plight of the affected was evident in their inadequate response.

Kumar contended that Kerala was neglected due to its political stances, alleging the BJP's politics influenced disaster relief decisions. He emphasized the Kerala government's efforts in post-landslide reconstruction, urging the Union to provide non-discriminatory support based on constitutional duty rather than political bias.