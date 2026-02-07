Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. They plan to discuss negotiations with Iran, focusing on limiting ballistic missiles and stopping support for Iran’s influence. Netanyahu insists these elements are critical for successful negotiations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. The two leaders are expected to discuss a strategy on engaging Iran in future negotiations, Netanyahu's office announced on Saturday.
The Israeli Prime Minister asserts that any negotiations involving Iran should focus on curbing Iran's ballistic missile program and halting its support for regional allies. Netanyahu considers these issues fundamental to achieving any successful agreement.
With tension surrounding Iran's growing influence, the outcome of this meeting could significantly impact U.S.-Israeli relations and strategy in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
