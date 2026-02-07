Left Menu

Father's Controversial Voting Lesson Raises Eyebrows

A viral video shows a boy witnessing vote casting with his father during Solapur's Zilla Parishad elections. The father, Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, defended his action, stating the boy's curiosity about voting. Although officials raised concerns, Patil insisted there was no wrongdoing.

This week, a viral video from Solapur district has sparked controversy, featuring a 14-year-old boy witnessing the voting process firsthand. Captured at Akluj during the Zilla Parishad elections, the footage shows the boy standing beside his father, Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, inside the polling booth.

Mohite Patil defended his decision to bring his son into the polling station, explaining that the boy was curious to see how voting takes place. Despite facing objections from polling officials, Patil requested permission for his son to accompany him, arguing that there was nothing improper about the situation.

While this incident has raised questions about electoral procedures and the integrity of the voting process, Mohite Patil remains firm that his actions were purely educational. The incident underscores the delicate balance between curiosity and protocol in democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

