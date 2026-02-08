Effort to Eradicate Extremism Intensifies in Bastar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a pivotal security review meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday to address Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). The timing is crucial, given the Centre's March 31 deadline to eliminate the Maoist threat in India.

Attendees included Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary, and leaders of various national security forces like the CRPF and the NIA. They discussed advancements in the intensified anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a longtime Maoist bastion.

Since January 2024, more than 500 Naxalites have been killed, and numerous have surrendered or been arrested. These actions are part of concerted government efforts to weaken the insurgency that has affected several Indian states.