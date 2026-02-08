Effort to Eradicate Extremism Intensifies in Bastar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a key security meeting in Raipur to review progress against Left-Wing Extremism. Featuring top officials, the meeting evaluated ongoing operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, historically a Maoist stronghold. The Centre aims to curb insurgency by March 31, with significant gains reported since early 2024.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a pivotal security review meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday to address Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). The timing is crucial, given the Centre's March 31 deadline to eliminate the Maoist threat in India.
Attendees included Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary, and leaders of various national security forces like the CRPF and the NIA. They discussed advancements in the intensified anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a longtime Maoist bastion.
Since January 2024, more than 500 Naxalites have been killed, and numerous have surrendered or been arrested. These actions are part of concerted government efforts to weaken the insurgency that has affected several Indian states.
ALSO READ
51 Naxalites carrying total reward of Rs 1.61 crore surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division: Police.
Two more Naxalites killed in ongoing operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district; injured C-60 jawan succumbs: Police.
Lord Venkateswara Swamy saved me in 2003 landmine attack by Naxalites: Andhra CM Naidu.