Effort to Eradicate Extremism Intensifies in Bastar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a key security meeting in Raipur to review progress against Left-Wing Extremism. Featuring top officials, the meeting evaluated ongoing operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, historically a Maoist stronghold. The Centre aims to curb insurgency by March 31, with significant gains reported since early 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:12 IST
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a pivotal security review meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday to address Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). The timing is crucial, given the Centre's March 31 deadline to eliminate the Maoist threat in India.

Attendees included Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary, and leaders of various national security forces like the CRPF and the NIA. They discussed advancements in the intensified anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a longtime Maoist bastion.

Since January 2024, more than 500 Naxalites have been killed, and numerous have surrendered or been arrested. These actions are part of concerted government efforts to weaken the insurgency that has affected several Indian states.

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

