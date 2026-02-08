Trump's Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace: The Final Push

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has emphasized the significance of an in-person meeting between Ukrainian and Russian leaders to address the most challenging aspects of ongoing peace negotiations. With few issues remaining, Sybiha believes that the involvement of U.S. President Donald Trump is essential to achieving a peace agreement.

Ukraine is eager to expedite the peace efforts, leveraging U.S.-brokered discussions, before upcoming U.S. Congressional mid-term elections potentially shift focus. Key sticking points include control over the eastern region of Donetsk and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, currently occupied by Russia.

As Ukraine seeks security guarantees from Western allies, Sybiha notes the U.S.'s commitment to ratifying these assurances in Congress. This strategic backing aims to prevent future Russian aggression. A proposed U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism, possibly involving drones and satellites, underscores Ukraine's security plans amidst peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)