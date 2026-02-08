Left Menu

Trump's Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace: The Final Push

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha highlights the need for direct meetings between Ukrainian and Russian leaders to resolve key peace negotiation issues. He believes U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention is crucial for a peace agreement. Ukraine is focused on securing Western security guarantees to deter future aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has emphasized the significance of an in-person meeting between Ukrainian and Russian leaders to address the most challenging aspects of ongoing peace negotiations. With few issues remaining, Sybiha believes that the involvement of U.S. President Donald Trump is essential to achieving a peace agreement.

Ukraine is eager to expedite the peace efforts, leveraging U.S.-brokered discussions, before upcoming U.S. Congressional mid-term elections potentially shift focus. Key sticking points include control over the eastern region of Donetsk and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, currently occupied by Russia.

As Ukraine seeks security guarantees from Western allies, Sybiha notes the U.S.'s commitment to ratifying these assurances in Congress. This strategic backing aims to prevent future Russian aggression. A proposed U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism, possibly involving drones and satellites, underscores Ukraine's security plans amidst peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

