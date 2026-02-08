The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces has ignited considerable turbulence within the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). Internal divisions and waning support have surfaced, particularly in Maracaibo, as local branches report a significant drop in membership loyalty.

While economic uncertainties loom and promised bonuses have halted, the government's patronage system is under strain. Many party members express distrust toward interim President Delcy Rodriguez and cite a 70% decrease in local political activities.

As the situation unfolds, concerns over the party's ability to govern remain. Renewed local support hinges on economic improvements, with significant challenges persisting under current leadership tactics amidst falling grassroots participation.

