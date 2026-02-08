Left Menu

Fractures in Venezuela's Ruling Party Emerge After Maduro's Capture

Following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) is experiencing internal divisions and dwindling support. Economic uncertainties, halted bonuses, and leadership distrust have weakened party loyalty. Although national unity and resilience are promoted, challenges for revitalizing support persist.

08-02-2026
The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces has ignited considerable turbulence within the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). Internal divisions and waning support have surfaced, particularly in Maracaibo, as local branches report a significant drop in membership loyalty.

While economic uncertainties loom and promised bonuses have halted, the government's patronage system is under strain. Many party members express distrust toward interim President Delcy Rodriguez and cite a 70% decrease in local political activities.

As the situation unfolds, concerns over the party's ability to govern remain. Renewed local support hinges on economic improvements, with significant challenges persisting under current leadership tactics amidst falling grassroots participation.

