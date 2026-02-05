Left Menu

Dollar Strengthens Amid Market Volatility and Economic Uncertainty

The dollar rose to a two-week high amid stock and precious metal volatility, with focus on the nearing rate decisions from the ECB and BoE. The U.S. dollar index increased as financial markets experience risk aversion and volatility, notably affecting gold, silver, and tech stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:15 IST
Dollar Strengthens Amid Market Volatility and Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar reached a two-week high on Thursday as fresh market volatility impacted stocks and precious metals. Traders are keenly awaiting the European Central Bank and Bank of England's rate decisions. The U.S. dollar index moved up by 0.1%, extending its gains for a second consecutive day.

Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at OCBC, highlights that risk aversion boosts the dollar's strength. This week's events showed the dollar recovering and stocks turning risk-off, particularly as markets evaluate corporate earnings and absorb volatility affecting gold, silver, and tech sectors.

This week saw significant selloffs in precious metals, with silver dropping by 16.6%. The Nasdaq's 2.9% decline over two days marks its most significant drop since October. These movements coincide with Alphabet's notable spending strategy and adjustments in software stocks adapting to AI advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rises 19.6 pc to Rs 53,982 crore: Regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rise...

 Global
2
Vice President Vance Joins Olympic Spectacle Amid Political Tensions

Vice President Vance Joins Olympic Spectacle Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Defends Pro-People West Bengal Budget Against Centre's Allegations

Mamata Banerjee Defends Pro-People West Bengal Budget Against Centre's Alleg...

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's 'Halwa Campaign': DMK's Sweet Protest Against Budget Neglect

Tamil Nadu's 'Halwa Campaign': DMK's Sweet Protest Against Budget Neglect

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026