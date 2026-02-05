Dollar Strengthens Amid Market Volatility and Economic Uncertainty
The dollar rose to a two-week high amid stock and precious metal volatility, with focus on the nearing rate decisions from the ECB and BoE. The U.S. dollar index increased as financial markets experience risk aversion and volatility, notably affecting gold, silver, and tech stocks.
The U.S. dollar reached a two-week high on Thursday as fresh market volatility impacted stocks and precious metals. Traders are keenly awaiting the European Central Bank and Bank of England's rate decisions. The U.S. dollar index moved up by 0.1%, extending its gains for a second consecutive day.
Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at OCBC, highlights that risk aversion boosts the dollar's strength. This week's events showed the dollar recovering and stocks turning risk-off, particularly as markets evaluate corporate earnings and absorb volatility affecting gold, silver, and tech sectors.
This week saw significant selloffs in precious metals, with silver dropping by 16.6%. The Nasdaq's 2.9% decline over two days marks its most significant drop since October. These movements coincide with Alphabet's notable spending strategy and adjustments in software stocks adapting to AI advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: The Risks Faced by Hindus in Bangladesh
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Shell's Profit Slump, BoE Rate Decision Looms
Stringing Danger: The Fatal Risk of Kite Flying
Security Alert: The Hidden Risks of OpenClaw Deployment
Air India Fuel Switch Saga: UK, Indian Regulators Probe Boeing 787 Safety Concerns