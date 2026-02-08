Naqvi Criticizes Congress: 'Support Base on Ventilator, Arrogance on Accelerator'

During speeches in Deoband and Saharanpur, Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took sharp jibes at the Congress, declaring its support base to be critically weak while its arrogance remains intense. Naqvi portrayed the Congress as a shrinking force, comparing it to a nest of dwindling influence.

Naqvi urged the Muslim community to seek genuine principles and inclusivity, cautioning against the deceptive allure of pseudo-secular politics that have, according to him, unnecessarily distanced them from the BJP. He emphasized that the BJP, under Modi and Yogi, champions inclusive empowerment.

Naqvi criticized the Congress and Samajwadi Party for their dynastic ambitions and alleged communalism. He asserted that the BJP's governance is marked by integrity and progress, contrasting it with the Congress's alleged pursuit of unrest when not in power, an approach Naqvi claims is failing against the BJP's strength.

