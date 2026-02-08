Sanae Takaichi Poised for Victory in Pivotal Japanese Election

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first female Prime Minister, is on the brink of a significant electoral victory, according to exit polls from NHK and other major networks. Her Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition is expected to secure a majority in the Japanese parliament's more powerful lower house.

If achieved, this result will enable Takaichi to advance her right-wing policies focused on boosting the Japanese economy and enhancing military capabilities. These efforts come amid rising tensions with China and Takaichi's goal to forge stronger ties with the United States.

Sworn in as Prime Minister this October, Takaichi stands to make significant strides in her agenda after potentially securing more than two-thirds of the 465-seat lower house.