Left Menu

Sanae Takaichi Poised for Victory in Pivotal Japanese Election

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition is set to secure a major win in Japan's parliamentary elections. Exit polls indicate a majority for the Liberal Democratic Party, allowing Takaichi to advance her economic and defense agenda amidst growing tensions with China as she strengthens US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:04 IST
Sanae Takaichi Poised for Victory in Pivotal Japanese Election
Sanae Takaichi
  • Country:
  • Japan

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first female Prime Minister, is on the brink of a significant electoral victory, according to exit polls from NHK and other major networks. Her Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition is expected to secure a majority in the Japanese parliament's more powerful lower house.

If achieved, this result will enable Takaichi to advance her right-wing policies focused on boosting the Japanese economy and enhancing military capabilities. These efforts come amid rising tensions with China and Takaichi's goal to forge stronger ties with the United States.

Sworn in as Prime Minister this October, Takaichi stands to make significant strides in her agenda after potentially securing more than two-thirds of the 465-seat lower house.

TRENDING

1
KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

 India
2
Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrastructure

Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrast...

 India
3
Stunt Gone Wrong: Truck Driver's Reckless Moves Lead to Arrest

Stunt Gone Wrong: Truck Driver's Reckless Moves Lead to Arrest

 India
4
England Triumphs Narrowly Over Nepal in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

England Triumphs Narrowly Over Nepal in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026