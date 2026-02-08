Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Politician's Son Allegedly Casts Vote in Zilla Parishad Polls

Authorities are taking action against Zilla Parishad poll candidate Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, who allegedly took his minor son inside the polling booth to cast a vote. A viral video shows the son pressing the EVM button. Officials are investigating the breach of voting confidentiality.

A brewing controversy has emerged in Maharashtra's Solapur district following allegations that Zilla Parishad poll candidate Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil took his minor son into the polling booth to cast a vote. Disturbing video footage has surfaced showing the 14-year-old accompanying his father and pressing the EVM button, sparking outcry over potential breach of voting confidentiality.

The incident, which took place at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, has prompted Deputy Collector Santosh Deshmukh to initiate actions against Mohite Patil, police personnel, and the presiding officer at the polling station. Deshmukh criticized the failure of officials to prevent the minor's entry into the voting compartment, stating it compromised the integrity of the polling process.

Mohite Patil defended his actions, claiming that his son merely observed the voting process out of curiosity. Despite objections from polling officials, he insisted there was nothing wrong with his son's presence. However, the authorities remain firm on addressing this breach as per electoral norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

