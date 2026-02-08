Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

Balochistan was at a partial standstill on Sunday amid anti-government protests sparked by the opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan (TTAP). The protests aimed to mark the anniversary of the highly controversial February 8, 2024, general election.

The opposition, including PTI and its jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, claims the election was rigged by current governing parties, labeling them as 'mandate thieves.' Protests were more pronounced in Balochistan, where the normalcy of life was disrupted, and several demonstrators clashed with law enforcement, resulting in arrests.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab experienced mixed responses. In Lahore, the Basant festival overshadowed protest efforts. Despite heavy police presence, no major untoward incidents were reported. The protests highlight the brewing tension surrounding political legitimacy and governance in Pakistan.

