Bangladesh's Political Landscape Shifts as Gen-Z Activists Shape Election Outcome

In a dramatic shift, Bangladesh's political scene is bracing for its most competitive election since 2009. With former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League banned, attention is focused on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is poised to challenge a Jamaat-e-Islami-led coalition backed by Gen-Z activists.

Analysts underscore the significance of the February 12 vote in stabilizing the nation post-Hasina, particularly with the economic strain and corruption rife in the heavily populated country. The electoral outcome is anticipated to reshape Bangladesh's bilateral relations with regional powers China and India.

Jamaat's clean image and the potential for a Jamaat-led coalition government raise questions about future diplomatic ties and domestic governance. As new and young voters prioritize transparency and economic recovery, the upcoming vote underscores shifting political winds and the promise of change.

(With inputs from agencies.)