Jimmy Lai: From Media Mogul to Political Prisoner under China's Crackdown

On Monday, Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, renowned for his critical stance on China, received a 20-year prison sentence under the city's stringent national security law. This represents the harshest penalty enforced since the law's imposition after 2019's pro-democracy protests in the city.

Jimmy Lai, a self-made millionaire, once spearheaded Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, utilizing his financial resources to support opposition efforts. His tabloid, Apple Daily, openly criticized authorities until its closure in 2021. The Chinese government accused Lai of colluding with foreign powers and engaging in sedition, leading to his arrest and ultimate sentencing.

Despite being in custody for over five years with significant health decline, Lai remains resilient. His devout Catholic faith, reportedly, has been a cornerstone of his continued fight against authoritarianism. His family stands by him as he becomes a symbol of Hong Kong's struggle for democracy amid increasing Chinese influence.