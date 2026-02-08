UN Experts Urge China to Allow Medical Treatment for Yang Li

UN human rights experts have expressed urgent concerns over the health and detention of women's human rights defender Yang Li in China, calling for immediate access to medical treatment.

Yang Li, who has been advocating against land requisition and crop clearance since 2009, suffers from late-stage kidney disease. Her attempts to travel to Beijing for medical appointments are allegedly being thwarted by authorities resulting in arbitrary detentions, according to a statement from the Office of the High Commissioner for UN Human Rights.

While imprisoned, Li was denied medical care and reported physical assaults. UN experts demand the cessation of harassment, ensure accessibility to healthcare, and highlight ongoing issues with the judicial process and treatment in detainment.