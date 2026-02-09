Bhumjaithai Party Triumph: Anutin on the Brink of Historic Premiership

In a significant political shift, the ruling Bhumjaithai Party emerged victorious in Thailand's general elections, decisively defeating progressive and populist rivals. This outcome puts party leader Anutin Chanvirakul at the forefront of becoming the first premier re-elected in two decades.

Bhumjaithai quickly gained a commanding lead in early vote counts, against expectations set by opinion polls favoring the liberal People's Party. The party made unexpected gains in the traditionally Pheu Thai strongholds, achieving around 192 of 500 parliamentary seats nearly according to election commission data.

Facing no majority alone, Anutin's 192 seats afford him substantial leverage in forming coalitions. His potential alliance with Pheu Thai is supported by his strategic acumen and broad appeal, essential in navigating Thailand's complex power dynamics and seeking governance stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)