Left Menu

Bhumjaithai Party Triumph: Anutin on the Brink of Historic Premiership

The Bhumjaithai Party secured a decisive victory in Thailand's general elections, positioning its leader, Anutin Chanvirakul, to potentially become the first premier re-elected in 20 years. Despite lacking a majority, Anutin's 192 seats enable him to form influential coalitions, aided by his reputation as a strategic politician.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:33 IST
Bhumjaithai Party Triumph: Anutin on the Brink of Historic Premiership

In a significant political shift, the ruling Bhumjaithai Party emerged victorious in Thailand's general elections, decisively defeating progressive and populist rivals. This outcome puts party leader Anutin Chanvirakul at the forefront of becoming the first premier re-elected in two decades.

Bhumjaithai quickly gained a commanding lead in early vote counts, against expectations set by opinion polls favoring the liberal People's Party. The party made unexpected gains in the traditionally Pheu Thai strongholds, achieving around 192 of 500 parliamentary seats nearly according to election commission data.

Facing no majority alone, Anutin's 192 seats afford him substantial leverage in forming coalitions. His potential alliance with Pheu Thai is supported by his strategic acumen and broad appeal, essential in navigating Thailand's complex power dynamics and seeking governance stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Media Mogul Jimmy Lai: A Chronicle of Resilience and Conviction

Media Mogul Jimmy Lai: A Chronicle of Resilience and Conviction

 Global
2
Mysterious Ammunition Discovery at Retired Soldier's Home

Mysterious Ammunition Discovery at Retired Soldier's Home

 India
3
Endless Detention: A Journey of Desperation

Endless Detention: A Journey of Desperation

 United States
4
Kerala's Paddy Bonus Controversy: A Clash Over Farmers' Incentives

Kerala's Paddy Bonus Controversy: A Clash Over Farmers' Incentives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026