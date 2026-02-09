Empowerment Through Technology: Modi's Message to Students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised students not to be dominated by technology but to leverage it to unlock their potential. Modi emphasized the importance of preparation and sleep for exams, recalling the influence of teachers and practicing good communication as crucial leadership traits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students in multiple locations, urging them to use technology to enhance, not hinder, their lives. Speaking during his Pariksha Pe Charcha, Modi highlighted the risk of mobile phones becoming overpowering in students' daily routines.
The prime minister encouraged embracing emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence to build skills. He advised against fearing these changes, instead using them to bolster academic and personal growth, while also stressing the importance of practicing exam papers and maintaining healthy sleep habits for better performance.
Modi reflected on his experiences with impactful teachers and emphasized the significance of communication as a vital leadership skill, asserting that leadership extends beyond politics and into effective expression.
