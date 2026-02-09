Left Menu

Consoling Through Conflict: Herzog's Historic Visit to Australia

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Australia to console the Jewish community after an antisemitic attack in Sydney. He honored the victims and survivors, aiming to strengthen Israeli-Australian ties. Despite protests, Herzog praised Australia's efforts against antisemitism and emphasized collaboration to combat global threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:11 IST
Consoling Through Conflict: Herzog's Historic Visit to Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Australia

Israeli President Isaac Herzog commenced his state visit to Australia on Monday, focusing on consoling the Jewish community and enhancing bilateral relations. He laid a wreath and stones from Jerusalem at Bondi Beach, where an antisemitic attack claimed 15 lives. Herzog met with families and survivors, reaffirming Israel and Australia's shared values.

Tight security surrounded Herzog's visit, with police snipers overlooking Bondi. The president plans further visits to Melbourne and Canberra. Although greeted warmly by Jewish groups, protests are scheduled against Israeli policies in Gaza, highlighting tensions in diplomatic relations since Australia's recognition of a Palestinian state.

Herzog lauded positive Australian government actions against antisemitism post-attack, including legislative changes and a royal commission investigation. He acknowledged the persistent global threat of antisemitism and urged continued international cooperation to address hate and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

