Russia continues to express willingness to cooperate with the United States, despite challenges. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday that Washington is responsible for creating artificial barriers.

In an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov voiced skepticism about the future of economic relations between the two nations.

Lavrov emphasized that he sees no bright prospects in the economic sphere of relations, painting a bleak picture of US-Russia economic interactions moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)