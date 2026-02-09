Russia's Open Door: The Challenges of US-Russia Relations
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasizes that while Russia remains open to cooperation with the United States, relations are strained due to perceived artificial barriers from Washington. According to an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov expressed pessimism about future economic ties with the U.S.
Russia continues to express willingness to cooperate with the United States, despite challenges. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday that Washington is responsible for creating artificial barriers.
In an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov voiced skepticism about the future of economic relations between the two nations.
Lavrov emphasized that he sees no bright prospects in the economic sphere of relations, painting a bleak picture of US-Russia economic interactions moving forward.
