Russia's Open Door: The Challenges of US-Russia Relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasizes that while Russia remains open to cooperation with the United States, relations are strained due to perceived artificial barriers from Washington. According to an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov expressed pessimism about future economic ties with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:53 IST
Russia's Open Door: The Challenges of US-Russia Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia continues to express willingness to cooperate with the United States, despite challenges. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday that Washington is responsible for creating artificial barriers.

In an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov voiced skepticism about the future of economic relations between the two nations.

Lavrov emphasized that he sees no bright prospects in the economic sphere of relations, painting a bleak picture of US-Russia economic interactions moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

