Southern Lebanon Tensions Reignite Amid Targeted Israeli Operations

Israeli forces seized an official from a Sunni Islamist group linked to Hamas in southern Lebanon, sparking renewed tensions. An Israeli drone strike in Yanouh also resulted in three deaths. The Islamic Group, Lebanon's Muslim Brotherhood branch, condemned the actions as violations of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:52 IST
  • Lebanon

Renewed tensions flared in southern Lebanon early Monday when Israeli forces conducted an operation resulting in the seizure of a local official allied with the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. The official, affiliated with al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Group, was taken for questioning, according to Israeli and Lebanese state media reports.

On the same day, an Israeli drone carried out a strike in the Lebanese village of Yanouh, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a child. While Israel offered no immediate comment on the drone strike, it drew condemnation from the Islamic Group, which demanded state intervention for the official's release.

The uptick in conflict traces back to the Israel-Hamas war that erupted in October 2023, further intensified by the involvement of the Fajr Forces, the Islamic Group's armed faction. Lebanon's paramilitary factions, including Hezbollah, have since taken up positions against Israeli incursions, resulting in significant casualties and widespread destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

