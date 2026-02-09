Tamil Nadu BJP Gears Up for 2026 Elections: Strategic Session Held in Chennai

In anticipation of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP took a decisive step forward with its strategic meeting in Chennai. The session, conducted at the party's headquarters 'Kamalayam,' was orchestrated by State President Nainar Nagendran and involved a comprehensive review of election strategies.

The assembly featured prominent personalities, including Union Minister of State L Murugan. The gathering aimed to evaluate the feedback gathered from BJP members touring assembly constituencies, drawing insights to shape the party's forthcoming manifesto. Nainar Nagendran shared glimpses of the session on social media, highlighting the party's dedication to grassroots outreach.

Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, heading the poll committee, underscored the focus on people-centric ideas for the elections. National election in-charge Aravind Menon, along with senior leaders, emphasized strengthening organizational and political frameworks. The committee, constituting members such as VP Duraisamy and KP Ramalingam, pledged to align with the 'Makkalukkaga Makkalidamirundhu' campaign, reflecting the party's commitment to the people's voices in its strategies.