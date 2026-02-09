Left Menu

Shakeup in Starmer's Team: Aides Resign Amid Mandelson Controversy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a political challenge as two senior aides resign following the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the U.S. ambassador, raising concerns due to his connections with Jeffrey Epstein. Director of communications Tim Allan and top aide Morgan McSweeney both stepped down this week.

In a surprising development, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration has been hit by the resignation of two key aides. Tim Allan, who was the director of communications, resigned on Monday, just a day after Morgan McSweeney, a top aide, also stepped down.

The resignations are linked to the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as the U.S. ambassador, which has been criticized due to Mandelson's past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. These departures come as Prime Minister Starmer aims to manage the unfolding crisis within his government.

Tim Allan, a veteran communications strategist who served under Tony Blair and later established a leading public affairs consultancy, expressed his decision to allow a new leadership team to take shape at No. 10 Downing Street. Despite the challenges, Allan wished Starmer and his team future success.

