Tragedy at Sea: The Migrant Crisis Off Libya's Coast
A tragic incident occurred when an inflatable boat carrying migrants sank off Libya, resulting in at least 53 people dead or missing. Human traffickers exploit vulnerable migrants using unsafe vessels to transport them to Europe, amid Libya's political chaos and ongoing unrest.
In a heart-wrenching incident, at least 53 people are dead or missing after an inflatable migrant boat sank off Libya's coast, the UN migration agency reported Monday. This marks another stark reminder of the perilous journeys undertaken by those fleeing to Europe for a better life.
The International Organisation for Migration disclosed that the vessel, carrying 55 African migrants, departed from Libya's Zawiya on Thursday night. Just six hours later, chaos ensued as the boat began taking on water, ultimately capsizing off Zuwara's coast, with only two survivors rescued.
Human trafficking networks continue exploiting Libya's instability to profit, often using unseaworthy boats. Despite ongoing international scrutiny, these dangerous crossings remain a persistent risk for migrants, underscoring the urgent need for safer asylum routes and comprehensive policy interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
