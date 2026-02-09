Left Menu

Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remains unperturbed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's police complaint over a controversial video deemed as 'genocidal hate speech'. Owaisi urged immediate legal action, claiming the video incites violence against Muslims. Sarma defended his stance against Bangladeshi infiltrators, despite potential arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:18 IST
Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared he is prepared to face arrest following AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's formal complaint against him, concerning a controversial video he insists he is unaware of. Sarma reiterated his opposition to Bangladeshi infiltrators, emphasizing he stands firm on his views regardless of repercussions.

Asaduddin Owaisi, head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Hyderabad MP, lodged a police complaint in Hyderabad, labeling the video as 'genocidal hate speech'. The footage, allegedly from Sarma, portrayed violence against Muslims, sparking Owaisi's call for immediate criminal action.

The contentious video allegedly emerged from the Assam BJP's official account, later removed but still circulating online. Owaisi highlighted the need for law enforcement to act on hate speech. Campaigning in Zaheerabad, he accused the BJP of fostering communal discord and rallied support for AIMIM as a countermeasure to such divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
King's College London Expands Scholarships for Indian Postgraduates

King's College London Expands Scholarships for Indian Postgraduates

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine's Arms Export Expansion: Bolstering European Defense Amidst War

Ukraine's Arms Export Expansion: Bolstering European Defense Amidst War

 Global
3
Labour Codes Garner Widespread Trust Among Workers and Employers: VVGNLI Study

Labour Codes Garner Widespread Trust Among Workers and Employers: VVGNLI Stu...

 India
4
Luxury on the Loose: The Lamborghini Crash Scandal

Luxury on the Loose: The Lamborghini Crash Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026