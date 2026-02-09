Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remains unperturbed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's police complaint over a controversial video deemed as 'genocidal hate speech'. Owaisi urged immediate legal action, claiming the video incites violence against Muslims. Sarma defended his stance against Bangladeshi infiltrators, despite potential arrest.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared he is prepared to face arrest following AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's formal complaint against him, concerning a controversial video he insists he is unaware of. Sarma reiterated his opposition to Bangladeshi infiltrators, emphasizing he stands firm on his views regardless of repercussions.
Asaduddin Owaisi, head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Hyderabad MP, lodged a police complaint in Hyderabad, labeling the video as 'genocidal hate speech'. The footage, allegedly from Sarma, portrayed violence against Muslims, sparking Owaisi's call for immediate criminal action.
The contentious video allegedly emerged from the Assam BJP's official account, later removed but still circulating online. Owaisi highlighted the need for law enforcement to act on hate speech. Campaigning in Zaheerabad, he accused the BJP of fostering communal discord and rallied support for AIMIM as a countermeasure to such divides.
