Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared he is prepared to face arrest following AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's formal complaint against him, concerning a controversial video he insists he is unaware of. Sarma reiterated his opposition to Bangladeshi infiltrators, emphasizing he stands firm on his views regardless of repercussions.

Asaduddin Owaisi, head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Hyderabad MP, lodged a police complaint in Hyderabad, labeling the video as 'genocidal hate speech'. The footage, allegedly from Sarma, portrayed violence against Muslims, sparking Owaisi's call for immediate criminal action.

The contentious video allegedly emerged from the Assam BJP's official account, later removed but still circulating online. Owaisi highlighted the need for law enforcement to act on hate speech. Campaigning in Zaheerabad, he accused the BJP of fostering communal discord and rallied support for AIMIM as a countermeasure to such divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)