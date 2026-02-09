Bangladesh Election Commission's Phone Ban Sparks Political Uproar
Bangladesh's Election Commission has banned mobile phones within 400 yards of polling centers on election day, provoking right-wing protests. They threaten to besiege the EC office unless the decision is repealed. Bangladesh's first parliamentary election post-Hasina ousting is set for February 12, with political tensions high.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh's upcoming parliamentary elections have been rocked by controversy as the Election Commission (EC) announced a ban on mobile phones within a 400-yard radius of polling centers, effective on election day.
The decision has ignited protest from right-wing groups, including the Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies, who demand the directive's withdrawal and threaten to besiege the EC office. The elections, set for February 12, come after massive student-led protests unseated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Key political figures, including BNP's Tarique Rahman, are actively campaigning as the political climate intensifies ahead of election day.
