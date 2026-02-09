Nail-Biting Victory: Congress Candidate Wins by Two Votes
A Congress candidate, Asha Bhise, narrowly defeated her sister-in-law, BJP candidate Sarita Bhise, by just two votes in the Zilla Parishad polls in Latur's Kamkheda group election. The election count began at 10 am, with no official results announced yet by the Election Commission.
In a dramatic turn of events, Congress candidate Asha Bhise secured a win in the Zilla Parishad polls in Latur by a razor-thin margin of just two votes. Bhise, who received 6871 votes, edged past her opponent, BJP candidate and sister-in-law Sarita Bhise, who garnered 6869 votes.
The nail-biting contest took place in the Kamkheda Zilla Parishad group election in Renapur tehsil, focusing attention on the intense political rivalry within the family. The election proceedings commenced with the counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis at 10 am.
As tension mounted, the Election Commission remained tight-lipped, refraining from releasing official updates on the polling results, adding to the suspense of this closely contested election battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
