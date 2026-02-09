Left Menu

Nail-Biting Victory: Congress Candidate Wins by Two Votes

A Congress candidate, Asha Bhise, narrowly defeated her sister-in-law, BJP candidate Sarita Bhise, by just two votes in the Zilla Parishad polls in Latur's Kamkheda group election. The election count began at 10 am, with no official results announced yet by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:54 IST
Nail-Biting Victory: Congress Candidate Wins by Two Votes
Election
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress candidate Asha Bhise secured a win in the Zilla Parishad polls in Latur by a razor-thin margin of just two votes. Bhise, who received 6871 votes, edged past her opponent, BJP candidate and sister-in-law Sarita Bhise, who garnered 6869 votes.

The nail-biting contest took place in the Kamkheda Zilla Parishad group election in Renapur tehsil, focusing attention on the intense political rivalry within the family. The election proceedings commenced with the counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis at 10 am.

As tension mounted, the Election Commission remained tight-lipped, refraining from releasing official updates on the polling results, adding to the suspense of this closely contested election battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Teacher Sparks Examination Integrity Probe

Suspended Teacher Sparks Examination Integrity Probe

 India
2
Cutting-Edge Combat Engineering in Action: A Visit to Strike-One Sappers

Cutting-Edge Combat Engineering in Action: A Visit to Strike-One Sappers

 India
3
Unveiling Venus: First Detection of Lava Tube Galvanizes Scientific Exploration

Unveiling Venus: First Detection of Lava Tube Galvanizes Scientific Explorat...

 Global
4
Heroic Police Response Prevents Major Mishap in Delhi

Heroic Police Response Prevents Major Mishap in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026