Macron Urges EU to Brace for More US Hostility
French President Emmanuel Macron warns Europe of impending U.S. hostility, urging the EU to strengthen its global power through long-delayed reforms. He stresses the need for economic resilience against challenges from the U.S. and China, advocating for more common borrowing within the bloc.
French President Emmanuel Macron has sounded a call to arms for Europe, emphasizing the need for the EU to brace against potential hostility from the United States. Macron referred to what he dubbed the 'Greenland moment' as a warning sign for the EU to advance reforms enhancing its global influence.
In discussions with European media, Macron urged EU leaders to galvanize efforts during an upcoming summit to boost economic reforms, strengthen competitiveness, and stand firm against the U.S. and China. He critiqued past strategies as ineffective, addressing the Trump administration's openly anti-European stance.
Macron highlighted the EU's need for resilience against a dual challenge from the U.S. and China. Advocating for more common borrowing and a 'Made in Europe' strategy to bolster economic power, Macron's vision has provoked debate among EU countries, stirring discussions at the forthcoming summit.
