Inflated Growth Figures: Andhra Pradesh's Economic Mirage Exposed

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has raised serious allegations against the Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of fabricating economic growth data. According to Reddy, the state is falsely boosting its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) figures to present an image of prosperity that contradicts the actual revenue performance.

Reddy pointed out that despite claims of a significant 11.75% GSDP growth for FY 2024-25, which supposedly exceeds the national rate of 9.8%, the state's tax revenues have only increased by a paltry 1.97%. He criticized the administration for manipulating numbers, stating that such inflated growth would naturally show in revenue, yet CAG data suggests otherwise.

The opposition leader highlighted that Andhra Pradesh's real GSDP growth ranking among states is misleading and deemed these self-generated figures lacking in credibility. He accused the state of prioritizing political gains over genuine economic stability, with debt and corruption becoming prominent under current governance.

