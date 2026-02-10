Left Menu

Oman Mediates Crucial US-Iran Nuclear Talks

Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian official, traveled to Oman for talks mediated by the sultanate regarding Iran's nuclear program amid heightened US-Iran tensions. His meetings with Omani officials and planned visit to Qatar coincide with increased regional military movements by the US, reflecting intensified diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:25 IST
Oman Mediates Crucial US-Iran Nuclear Talks
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ali Larijani, a prominent Iranian security official, made a significant visit to Oman, a country currently facilitating crucial negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. These discussions aim to prevent a potential American military strike.

Larijani, accompanied by delegates, met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi to likely deliver Iran's response from recent unspoken exchanges in Muscat. The delegation conveyed an important message, highlighting the seriousness surrounding the ongoing talks. A meeting with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq extended for nearly three hours, reflecting the gravitas of these discussions.

Further engagements are set as Larijani heads to Qatar, adding regional context given its role as a host to pivotal US military assets. This diplomatic whirlwind coincides with heightened US military presence in the Middle East, including positioning of the USS Abraham Lincoln, as both nations negotiate amidst complex geopolitics and regional military skirmishes.

TRENDING

1
New Rules Target AI-Generated Content on Digital Platforms

New Rules Target AI-Generated Content on Digital Platforms

 India
2
Kotak Mahindra AMC Boosts Research with Pascal AI Platform

Kotak Mahindra AMC Boosts Research with Pascal AI Platform

 India
3
Doon School Kidnapping Rumors Debunked: Principal and Police Set the Record Straight

Doon School Kidnapping Rumors Debunked: Principal and Police Set the Record ...

 India
4
Europol's Crackdown on Icelandic Cocaine Trafficking Network

Europol's Crackdown on Icelandic Cocaine Trafficking Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026