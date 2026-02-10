Oman Mediates Crucial US-Iran Nuclear Talks

Ali Larijani, a prominent Iranian security official, made a significant visit to Oman, a country currently facilitating crucial negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. These discussions aim to prevent a potential American military strike.

Larijani, accompanied by delegates, met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi to likely deliver Iran's response from recent unspoken exchanges in Muscat. The delegation conveyed an important message, highlighting the seriousness surrounding the ongoing talks. A meeting with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq extended for nearly three hours, reflecting the gravitas of these discussions.

Further engagements are set as Larijani heads to Qatar, adding regional context given its role as a host to pivotal US military assets. This diplomatic whirlwind coincides with heightened US military presence in the Middle East, including positioning of the USS Abraham Lincoln, as both nations negotiate amidst complex geopolitics and regional military skirmishes.