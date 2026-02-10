Left Menu

BJP Councillors' Delhi Visit Causes Controversy

The BJP in Kerala defended its councillors' Delhi visit, asserting it was funded by the party and aimed at learning governance skills. Critics allege misuse of funds, but BJP leaders refute this as politically motivated. The delegation's itinerary includes meetings with key government officials and leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:03 IST
BJP Councillors' Delhi Visit Causes Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Kerala has firmly denied allegations concerning the recent Delhi visit of its newly elected civic body councillors.

According to the party, the trip was fully funded by BJP following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation, comprising 115 members, embarked on the visit to attend a governance skills development camp and meet with key government officials, including the Prime Minister.

BJP district president Karamana Jayan clarified that the visit did not involve public funds, countering claims by political adversaries. He criticized opponents for spreading misinformation, labeling their criticism as politically motivated.

The trip seeks to explore development opportunities for Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala, offering delegates exposure to advanced governance mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy

Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy

 India
2
Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Cases

Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Case...

 India
3
Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

 India
4
UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026