BJP Councillors' Delhi Visit Causes Controversy

The BJP in Kerala has firmly denied allegations concerning the recent Delhi visit of its newly elected civic body councillors.

According to the party, the trip was fully funded by BJP following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation, comprising 115 members, embarked on the visit to attend a governance skills development camp and meet with key government officials, including the Prime Minister.

BJP district president Karamana Jayan clarified that the visit did not involve public funds, countering claims by political adversaries. He criticized opponents for spreading misinformation, labeling their criticism as politically motivated.

The trip seeks to explore development opportunities for Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala, offering delegates exposure to advanced governance mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)